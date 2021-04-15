Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JHB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $9.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
