Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NQP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 31,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,039. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
