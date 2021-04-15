NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $2.20 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,141. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

