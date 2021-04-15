NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.82.

NVA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.27. 1,252,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,352. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

