NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

NVA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.27. 1,252,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,352. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

