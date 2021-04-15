NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.82.

TSE NVA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.27. 1,252,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

