NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $750.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $700.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock opened at $611.08 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $628.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $378.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $533.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

