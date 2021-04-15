NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.58. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.08.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.