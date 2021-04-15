OctoFi (OCTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.38 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $62.38 million and $1.24 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $78.22 or 0.00125740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

