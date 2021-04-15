OctoFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.74 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $59.21 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $74.24 or 0.00118416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.