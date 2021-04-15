Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 5.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.55. 144,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,257,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.