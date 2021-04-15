Oddo Bhf Upgrades Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to Outperform

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

TLGHY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.