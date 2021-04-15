Oddo Bhf Upgrades Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to Outperform

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TLGHY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

