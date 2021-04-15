Offshift (XFT) One Day Volume Tops $462,292.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00005500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $462,292.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.90 or 0.99838572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00141827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

