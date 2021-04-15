OKB Reaches One Day Volume of $390.28 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $390.28 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $20.63 or 0.00032778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.