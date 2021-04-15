OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,347.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $30,347.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,794.58 or 1.00158319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00042255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00143835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001171 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004840 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,460,452 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

