Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

