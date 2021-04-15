Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,283. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

