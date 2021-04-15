Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Olin stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.76. 28,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,283. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

