Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,608. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

