OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $595.71 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00015781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $595.71 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00491784 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

