Omnitude One Day Trading Volume Hits $150,761.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $150,761.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00066422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.00733427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00033197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037976 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

