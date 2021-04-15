One Stop Systems (OSS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2021 – One Stop Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

4/1/2021 – One Stop Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

3/26/2021 – One Stop Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $3.50 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – One Stop Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/22/2021 – One Stop Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

OSS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Get One Stop Systems Inc alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.