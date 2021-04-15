OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneMain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

