OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $69.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

OneMain stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

