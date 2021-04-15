OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

