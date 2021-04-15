Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,618.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OPHLF remained flat at $$25.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.