Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,618.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OPHLF remained flat at $$25.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

