Ontology Price Hits $2.02 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $480.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00060230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00059272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00356271 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00026799 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

