Opacity (OPCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.73 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $625,262.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00719106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00087507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.44 or 0.05805251 BTC.

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

