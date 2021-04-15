Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Up 86.2% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $38,209.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 86.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.00713666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.00 or 0.05650290 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

