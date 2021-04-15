Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.20. Opera shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1,647 shares trading hands.

OPRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $84,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Opera by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

