Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $20.59

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $20.17. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The company has a market cap of $563.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

