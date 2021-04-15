Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OPY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 70,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $564.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

