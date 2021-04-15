Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

