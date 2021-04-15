Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post $753.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $705.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.