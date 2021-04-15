OptionRoom Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $23.83 million and $1.09 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00069055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00270695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.53 or 0.00747105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,057.92 or 0.99699495 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.16 or 0.00855613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

