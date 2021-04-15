Opus (OPT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $261.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 96.5% against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $261.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.79 or 0.00742181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00089286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.83 or 0.05905207 BTC.

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

