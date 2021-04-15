Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 5.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $145,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.82 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

