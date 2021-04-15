Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

