Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Volume Hits $12.22 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $12.22 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00003901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

