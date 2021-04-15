Origin Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $5,566.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00271434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.47 or 0.00750532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,763.49 or 0.99913809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00022981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.00863949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,677,185 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

