OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $275.38 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00737630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.43 or 0.06116926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033670 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

