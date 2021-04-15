Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0232

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

