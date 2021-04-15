Orion Protocol Price Hits $16.40 on Top Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $346.33 million and $41.24 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $16.40 or 0.00025951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

