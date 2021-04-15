Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5704 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORKLY. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

