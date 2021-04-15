Ormeus Coin Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $519,433.74 and approximately $200,451.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00270410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.13 or 0.00746338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.70 or 0.99352534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.22 or 0.00853977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

