Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 332,013 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.