OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OSB. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

Shares of OSB traded down GBX 19.40 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 474.80 ($6.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,516. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.99. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 494.60 ($6.46).

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

