Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 140.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $71.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.