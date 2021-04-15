Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.24

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 1494339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

