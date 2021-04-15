Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock remained flat at $$3.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.